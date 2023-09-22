Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Otter Tail County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Parkers Prairie High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wadena, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Underwood High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
