    • Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    DeLaSalle High School at North Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edison High School at Patrick Henry High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • Conference: Minneapolis City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Columbia Heights High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Minneapolis Southwest High School at Washburn High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • Conference: Minneapolis City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minnetonka, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Academy Of Holy Angels

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Richfield, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mound Westonka High School at Providence Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Plymouth, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concordia Academy at Breck School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fridley High School at St. Anthony Village High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: St. Anthony, MN
    • Conference: Tri-Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Brooklyn Center High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

