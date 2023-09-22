Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Faribault County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Faribault County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need below.
Faribault County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Maple River High School at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
