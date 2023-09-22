High school football is on the schedule this week in Chisago County, Minnesota, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Dakota County
  • Lake of the Woods County
  • Olmsted County

    • Chisago County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Mora High School at North Branch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: North Branch, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.