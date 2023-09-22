If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Brown County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cathedral High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Morgan, MN

Morgan, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. James High School at Sleepy Eye St Mary's School