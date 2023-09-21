Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the Green Bay Packers are No. 13 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 21.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +185
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per game.
- Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Green Bay was 3-3. When favored, the Packers were 5-6.
- The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.
Packers Impact Players
- On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.
- Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.
- A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).
- Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|L 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2800
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+25000
