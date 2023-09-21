Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Olmsted County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Mayo High School at Rosemount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Rosemount, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.