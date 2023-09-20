Twins vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) and the Minnesota Twins (80-72) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.
The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).
Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Twins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Twins have won in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (715 total), Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-best ERA (3.89) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Mason Miller
