When the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) play the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, September 18 at 6:40 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Reds matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 60 (60%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 31-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (55.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Reds have come away with 51 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 21 of 46 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.