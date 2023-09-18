TJ Friedl and Jorge Polanco take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB play with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (705 total runs).

The Twins rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Ryan is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the year.

Ryan has put together 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval

