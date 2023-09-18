At +3300 as of September 18, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +185

+185 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Packers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +15000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +10000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +15000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +15000

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.