Christopher O'Connell will play Grigor Dimitrov next in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals. O'Connell is +1400 to win this tournament at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

O'Connell at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

O'Connell's Next Match

O'Connell will play Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 AM ET, after beating Taro Daniel in the previous round 7-6, 6-4.

O'Connell Stats

In the Round of 16 on Friday, O'Connell defeated No. 95-ranked Daniel, 7-6, 6-4.

O'Connell has not won any of his 24 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 24-25.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, O'Connell is 12-14 in matches.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), O'Connell has played 49 matches and 25.6 games per match.

In his 26 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, O'Connell has averaged 25.7 games.

O'Connell has won 20.7% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, O'Connell has claimed 18.9% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.

