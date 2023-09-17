How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Andrew Vaughn among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 211 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (701 total runs).
- The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Gray is looking to collect his 16th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Gray has put up 26 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Abbott
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
