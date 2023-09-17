Packers vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Packers.
Packers vs. Falcons Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|1.5
|40
|-125
|+105
Packers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score over 40 points.
- Green Bay had a 44.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, 4.5 more points than the total for this game.
- Packers posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
- Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Atlanta Falcons
- Falcons games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 40 points 10 times.
- Atlanta's contests last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Falcons covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.
- The Falcons finished with a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).
- Atlanta won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.
Falcons vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Falcons
|21.5
|15
|22.7
|23
|43.7
|10
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|10
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|44.4
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.2
|24.0
|24.4
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|4-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-9
|2-3
|1-6
