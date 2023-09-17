Packers vs. Falcons Player Props & Odds – Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.
Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Falcons and the Packers, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds
- Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Love
|216.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|41.0 (-113)
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mack Hollins
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|183.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
