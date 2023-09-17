The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Packers Insights (2022)

Last season the Packers put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Falcons allowed (22.7).

The Packers collected 337.9 yards per game last season, 24.2 fewer yards than the 362.1 the Falcons allowed per outing.

Last season Green Bay ran for just 5.9 fewer yards (124.3) than Atlanta allowed per outing (130.2).

Last season the Packers turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

Packers Away Performance (2022)

The Packers put up 19.4 points per game in away games a season ago (2.4 less than their overall average), and conceded 22.4 in road games (0.6 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers accumulated 334 yards per game and conceded 369. That was less than they gained overall (337.9), but more than they allowed (336.5).

Green Bay racked up 222.8 passing yards per game in road games (9.2 more than its overall average), and gave up 219.5 in away games (22.5 more than overall).

The Packers accumulated 111.3 rushing yards per game on the road (13 less than their overall average), and conceded 149.5 away from home (10 more than overall).

The Packers converted 35.2% of third downs in road games last year (4.3% lower than their overall average), and conceded 40.7% on the road (3.1% higher than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Chicago W 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans - FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit - Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ESPN

