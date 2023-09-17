Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Falcons vs. Packers Game – Week 2
Check out best bets for when the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
When is Falcons vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Green Bay 28 - Atlanta 18
- The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
- The Falcons were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They went 4-1 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta had a record of 4-1 (80%).
- The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
- Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)
- The Falcons had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Atlanta won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 2-point favorites.
- The Packers' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or more, Green Bay went 3-1 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44.5 points per game last season, 4.5 more than the point total for this game.
- Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- In Packers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|115.0
|1
Luke Musgrave Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|50.0
|0
