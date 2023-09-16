How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) square off at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
West Virginia is compiling 35.5 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 90th on the other side of the ball with 27.5 points allowed per game. With 33 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh ranks 55th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 41st, surrendering 17 points per contest.
Below in this article, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
How to Watch Week 3 Games
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics
|West Virginia
|Pittsburgh
|463.5 (47th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|376.5 (89th)
|356 (64th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|248.5 (15th)
|225 (18th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|150 (75th)
|238.5 (65th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|226.5 (78th)
|2 (34th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (9th)
|2 (74th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (74th)
West Virginia Stats Leaders
- Garrett Greene has compiled 402 yards (201 ypg) on 26-of-45 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 104 rushing yards (52 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 137 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.
- Jahiem White has been handed the ball 12 times this year and racked up 110 yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.
- Hudson Clement has hauled in five catches for 177 yards (88.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Devin Carter has caught six passes for 90 yards (45 yards per game) this year.
- Kole Taylor's five grabs are good enough for 86 yards.
Pittsburgh Stats Leaders
- Phil Jurkovec leads Pittsburgh with 393 yards on 27-of-55 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Daniel Carter is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 90 yards, or 45 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.
- C'Bo Flemister has run for 65 yards across 15 carries. He's chipped in with two catches for 35 yards.
- Gavin Bartholomew leads his squad with 118 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.
- Konata Mumpfield has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 87 yards (43.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Daejon Reynolds' nine targets have resulted in four receptions for 52 yards.
