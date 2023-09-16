Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 16 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.
- Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- Jordan Hicks posted one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+750
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.