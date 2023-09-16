Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (78-70) and Chicago White Sox (56-92) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (10-7) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (3-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 59, or 60.2%, of the 98 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 69.2% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 695 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

