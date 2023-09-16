Minnesota Twins (78-70) will match up with the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 16 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and White Sox matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 59 (60.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have won in 32, or 32.3%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.