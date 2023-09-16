Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Harvard Crimson and Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Crimson. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Harvard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-3.7) 50.8 Harvard 27, St. Thomas (MN) 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of four of Tommies games last year hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Harvard Betting Info (2022)

The Crimson won just two games against the spread last season.

Crimson games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Crimson 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 26.9 23.6 18.6 25.6 33.8 20.8 St. Thomas (MN) 32.5 17.2 33.3 14.0 31.6 21.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.