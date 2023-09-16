After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Satoshi Kodaira is currently ninth with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Satoshi Kodaira at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Kodaira has finished under par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Kodaira has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds.

Kodaira has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Kodaira has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 40 -5 257 0 9 0 1 $331,652

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Kodaira has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been ninth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Kodaira last competed at this event in 2023 and finished ninth.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Kodaira has played in the past year (7,296 yards) is 173 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Kodaira was better than just 32% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Kodaira shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Kodaira had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Kodaira had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last outing, Kodaira had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Kodaira finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kodaira finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kodaira's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.