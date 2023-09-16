The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) visit the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Carolina ranks 107th in total defense this year (422.5 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 482 total yards per game. Minnesota has been excelling on defense, allowing only 223.5 total yards per contest (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 105th by racking up 332 total yards per game.

We have more info below.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Minnesota North Carolina 332 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482 (39th) 223.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.5 (96th) 175.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (8th) 156.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (65th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 313 passing yards, or 156.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has tossed one touchdown with two interceptions.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 196 yards, or 98 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Sean Tyler has racked up 134 yards (on 27 carries).

Daniel Jackson leads his squad with 110 receiving yards on 11 catches with one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has caught 10 passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (54 per game).

Brevyn Spann-Ford's seven receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 50 yards (25 ypg).

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 477 yards (238.5 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 82 rushing yards on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Omarion Hampton has 271 rushing yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns.

British Brooks has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 103 yards (51.5 per game).

Kobe Paysour's 139 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has totaled 15 catches and one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught seven passes for 115 yards (57.5 yards per game) this year.

John Copenhaver's three catches have yielded 52 yards and one touchdown.

