Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Wadena County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Verndale, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.