The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends

UTSA has not won against the spread this season in two chances.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Army has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

UTSA & Army 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

