Twins vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 15
The Chicago White Sox (56-91) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (77-70) at 7:40 PM ET on Friday.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-8, 4.44 ERA).
Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)
Read More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- The Twins will send Ober to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 28-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- Scholtens (1-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.44 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
- Scholtens is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
- Scholtens enters the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Jesse Scholtens vs. Twins
- He meets a Twins offense that ranks 12th in the league with 685 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .425 slugging percentage (10th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 210 home runs (fourth in the league).
- In two-thirds of an inning over two appearances against the Twins this season, Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .750.
