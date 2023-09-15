Root for your favorite local high school football team in Saint Louis County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Hibbing High School at Proctor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Proctor, MN

Proctor, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia at Chisholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chisholm, MN

Chisholm, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry School at Bigfork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bigfork, MN

Bigfork, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

North Woods High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School