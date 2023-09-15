Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Saint Louis County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Saint Louis County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Hibbing High School at Proctor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Proctor, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mille Lacs Raiders - Onamia at Chisholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Chisholm, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry School at Bigfork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bigfork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Woods High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mountain Iron, MN
- Conference: Arrowhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
