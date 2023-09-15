How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, September 15
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UCF versus West Virginia is one of many strong options on today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Princeton vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch West Virginia vs UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch South Carolina vs Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Virginia Tech vs Louisville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Memphis vs SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Denver vs Portland
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
