Is there high school football on the docket this week in Martin County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Martin County West High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School