Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Fillmore County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Fillmore County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered below.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Mabel Canton High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Adams, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Grove High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsland High School at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Alden, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
