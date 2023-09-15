If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Fillmore County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Mabel Canton High School at Southland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Adams, MN

Adams, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Grove High School at Lanesboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lanesboro, MN

Lanesboro, MN Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsland High School at Alden-Conger High School