Is there high school football on the docket this week in Carlton County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carlton County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sebeka, MN

Sebeka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Moose Lake High School at Crosby-Ironton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crosby, MN

Crosby, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School