Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Carlton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Carlton County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Carlton County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Cromwell-Wright High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moose Lake High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wrenshall High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Verndale, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
