If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Anoka County, Minnesota, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anoka County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Coon Rapids High School at St. Michael Albertville High School