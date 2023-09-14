Vikings vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Vikings, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Vikings vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|6.5
|49
|-275
|+220
Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 49 points in 12 of 17 outings.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's outings last year was 46.4, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-8-1.
- The Vikings were underdogs five times last season and won once.
- Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- In seven of 17 games last season, the Eagles and their opponents combined to score more than 49 points.
- Philadelphia's outings last season had an average total of 45.5, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Philadelphia finished 10-1 last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|7
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|12
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
