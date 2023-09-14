The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Eagles matching up with the Vikings, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Vikings vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Vikings had the lead eight times, were behind six times, and were tied three times.

The Vikings' offense averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Eagles were leading after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in seven games .

The Eagles' offense averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they gave up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Vikings won the second quarter seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, the Vikings averaged 6.9 points in the second quarter (13th-ranked) last year. They gave up 7.4 points on average in the second quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

The Eagles outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, lost three times, and tied three times in 17 games last year.

On offense, Philadelphia put up an average of 11.8 points in the second quarter (best in NFL) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 5.8 points on average in the second quarter (sixth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Vikings won the third quarter in three games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Last year, Philadelphia's offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 3.3 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Vikings won the fourth quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 9.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Eagles won the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it gave up an average of 5.8 points in the fourth quarter.

Vikings vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Vikings led 10 times, were behind five times, and were tied two times.

On offense, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last year. They surrendered 11.7 points on average in the first half (21st-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Eagles led after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), were losing after the first half in five games (2-3), and were tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

Philadelphia averaged 17 points in the first half (best in NFL) last year. On defense, it surrendered 10.7 points on average in the first half (13th-ranked).

2nd Half

The Vikings won the second half in five games last year, lost the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in four games.

In the second half last year, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points on offense (third-ranked) and surrendered an average of 12.6 points on defense (29th-ranked).

Out of 17 games last season, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (7-2 record in those games), were outscored six times (5-1), and tied two times (2-0).

Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points in the second half last year. On defense, it allowed 9.1 points on average in the second half.

