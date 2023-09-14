How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 207 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (675 total).
- The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.206).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Maeda has five quality starts this year.
- Maeda is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dylan Cease
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Andrew Abbott
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
