The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 207 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (675 total).

The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Maeda has five quality starts this year.

Maeda is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda -

