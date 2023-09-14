Kirk Cousins has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles concede 306 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes (424-for-643), with 29 TDs and 14 INTs last season. In addition Cousins ran for two touchdowns and picked up 5.7 yards on the ground per game.

Cousins vs. the Eagles

Cousins vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 221 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Last year, the Eagles allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia allowed two or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Eagles last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

The Eagles were the NFL's best defense against the pass last year. They gave up 179.8 passing yards per game.

The Eagles' defense was ranked 11th in the league with 22 passing TDs conceded last year.

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 260.5 (0)

260.5 (0) Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)

Cousins Passing Insights

Cousins hit the over on passing yards prop bets in nine of 16 opportunities last year (56.2%).

The Vikings, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.5% of the time.

Cousins averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt last season, 15th in the NFL.

Cousins had a passing touchdown in 16 of 17 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.

Cousins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 23-for-32 / 277 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 27-for-46 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 24-for-41 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 25-for-38 / 273 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 32-for-41 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 20-for-30 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 24-for-36 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Commanders 11/6/2022 Week 9 22-for-40 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2022 Week 10 30-for-50 / 357 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/20/2022 Week 11 12-for-23 / 105 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/24/2022 Week 12 30-for-37 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/4/2022 Week 13 21-for-35 / 173 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/11/2022 Week 14 31-for-41 / 425 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/17/2022 Week 15 34-for-54 / 460 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/24/2022 Week 16 34-for-48 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/1/2023 Week 17 18-for-31 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 17-for-20 / 225 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 31-for-39 / 273 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.