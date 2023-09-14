Minnesota Vikings receiver Josh Oliver has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 306 per game.

On 25 targets last season, Oliver reeled in 14 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per tilt.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Oliver and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oliver vs. the Eagles

Oliver vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Philadelphia allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 179.8 yards per game allowed by the Eagles through the air last season were the best pass defense in NFL play.

The Eagles allowed 22 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.

Watch Vikings vs Eagles on Fubo!

Vikings Player Previews

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oliver with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oliver Receiving Insights

Oliver went over on prop bets for receiving yards in his only opportunity last season.

He averaged 6.0 yards per target last season (25 targets, 149 yards).

Oliver had a receiving touchdown in two of 12 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oliver's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/7/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.