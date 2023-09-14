Josh Oliver Week 2 Preview vs. the Eagles
Minnesota Vikings receiver Josh Oliver has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 306 per game.
On 25 targets last season, Oliver reeled in 14 balls for 149 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per tilt.
Oliver vs. the Eagles
- Oliver vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Philadelphia allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.
- The Eagles allowed 20 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against Philadelphia last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 179.8 yards per game allowed by the Eagles through the air last season were the best pass defense in NFL play.
- The Eagles allowed 22 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.
Vikings Player Previews
Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Eagles
- Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)
Oliver Receiving Insights
- Oliver went over on prop bets for receiving yards in his only opportunity last season.
- He averaged 6.0 yards per target last season (25 targets, 149 yards).
- Oliver had a receiving touchdown in two of 12 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.
Oliver's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Patriots
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|11/7/2022
|Week 9
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
