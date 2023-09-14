If you reside in Hennepin County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14

6:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edison High School at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 15

4:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Lake High School at Mound Westonka High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minnetrista, MN

Minnetrista, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Orono High School at Blake School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Simley High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at DeLaSalle High School