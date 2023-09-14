Ann Li is in the Abierto Guadalajara round of 64 against Sloane Stephens. Li has +12500 odds to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Li at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Li's Next Match

Li has reached the round of 64 by beating Monica Niculescu - (in a forfeit) and will next take the court on Sunday, September 17 at 9:15 PM ET against Stephens.

Li currently has odds of +185 to win her next match versus Stephens. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Li? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Li Stats

Li advanced past Niculescu - (retired) on Saturday to make the .

The 23-year-old Li is 10-12 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Li is 8-10 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Li has played 22 matches and 20.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Li has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.0 games per match while winning 48.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Li has won 60.3% of her service games, and she has won 30.4% of her return games.

On hard courts, Li, over the past 12 months, has claimed 59.6% of her service games and 29.3% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.