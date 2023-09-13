How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Minnesota Twins and starter Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 205 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
- The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 671 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.205 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Keuchel (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In five starts, Keuchel has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
- He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Touki Toussaint
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Andrew Abbott
