Twins vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Taj Bradley gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Target Field against Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
The Twins are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-125). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.
Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-125
|+105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.
- Minnesota is 10-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 145 chances.
- In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-31
|33-38
|31-30
|45-38
|57-53
|19-15
