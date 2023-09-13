Taj Bradley gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Target Field against Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-125). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.

Minnesota is 10-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 145 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-31 33-38 31-30 45-38 57-53 19-15

