The Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) aim to extend their four-game winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Twins (75-69) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Zack Littell (3-5) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.21 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-5, 4.29 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will send Ryan (10-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 4.21, a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.121.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Ryan has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing batters have a .270 batting average against him.

Littell enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Littell will look to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages three innings per appearance.

In seven of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

