Ryan Jeffers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 47 of 79 games this year (59.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (21 of 79), with two or more RBI nine times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.391
|OBP
|.349
|.513
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|42/13
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
