Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Kutter Crawford, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (720 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.355).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 400 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 605 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Yankees rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.236 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Crawford is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Crawford will try to secure his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages four innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rodon has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt - 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón -

