Max Kepler vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 112), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 41 games this year (36.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.348
|OBP
|.293
|.536
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|46/18
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell (3-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
