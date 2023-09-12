Kyle Farmer vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .789 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .257 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.271
|AVG
|.245
|.338
|OBP
|.293
|.414
|SLG
|.410
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|18
|40/8
|K/BB
|34/9
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 152 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Littell (3-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
