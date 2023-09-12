Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .789 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .257 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.5% of those games.

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Farmer has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .271 AVG .245 .338 OBP .293 .414 SLG .410 11 XBH 11 4 HR 5 15 RBI 18 40/8 K/BB 34/9 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings