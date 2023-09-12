Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 114 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 65.9% of his games this year (85 of 129), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 67 .211 AVG .244 .296 OBP .322 .359 SLG .439 21 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 65/28 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings