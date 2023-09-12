Andrew Stevenson vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Andrew Stevenson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Andrew Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Stevenson At The Plate
- Stevenson is batting .190 with a walk.
- In four of nine games this season, Stevenson got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Stevenson has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Andrew Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.250
|.000
|OBP
|.294
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, one per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
