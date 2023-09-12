On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with more than one hit 16 times (21.9%).

In 9.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .236 AVG .298 .319 OBP .386 .390 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings